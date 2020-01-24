Mashaba and Maimane may be making a fatal mistake

Is there space for another political party or movement?

Probably yes. History teaches us that democracy works best when there is a plurality of voices in the political marketplace.

For Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane, the two ex-DA leaders who are now searching for alternatives to what already exists in the market, a number of factors seem to favour them.

For starters, there is clear evidence that the credibility of the main political parties is on the decline and that there is a substantial number of South Africans who opted to stay away from the last election, rather than choose between the ANC, the DA, the EFF and other parties.

More importantly, many of these "disgruntled" voters are in the black middle class and sections of the working class. These are strata of the voting population that Mashaba and Maimane, depending on their messages, can easily appeal to.

For Mashaba, there is also an added advantage that even though he spent the last few years in the ranks of the DA, he is seen as a political outsider with ideas that are not often associated with our political elite.