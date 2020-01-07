Angie Motshekga congratulates 'best of the best' from class of 2019

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has voiced her satisfaction with the matric class of 2019.

Speaking at a meet-and-greet breakfast held at Vodaworld in Midrand to celebrate the 33 top achievers, she told them they were the pride of the country.

Motshekga said she was proud of the 2019 matriculants and that the top schools had continued to perform well.

"I know you don't have your results but being here today means you've passed extremely well. Now you know you are the best of the best. Your class is a class of its own and we are very proud of you. We are also encouraged that schools serving the poor are coming up to the party," she said.