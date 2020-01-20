Jessica Mbangeni to perform at Bob Marley birthday gig

Praise poet and musician Jessica Mbangeni is set to perform at the Bob Marley’s 75th birthday event in Jamaica.

Mbangeni, who has been dominating social media lately for various reasons will perform at the late reggae icon gig on February 7 at his home in Kingston.

Marley was born on February 6 1945 in Nine Miles, 90km northeast of the capital Kingston.

Mbangeni will have a collaborative performance with reggae and hip-hop singer Don Dada and will also share the stage with the late legend’s son Ziggy Marley, artists from Gambia, Rwanda as well as Tanzania.

She told Sowetanlive that it was an honour for her to be part of Marley’s birthday again this year.

She said: “I have been performing at Marley’s event for the past two years. It is one of the greatest experience. the Birthday celebrations comprise of performances and talks with school kids.”