Jessica Mbangeni to perform at Bob Marley birthday gig
Praise poet and musician Jessica Mbangeni is set to perform at the Bob Marley’s 75th birthday event in Jamaica.
Mbangeni, who has been dominating social media lately for various reasons will perform at the late reggae icon gig on February 7 at his home in Kingston.
Marley was born on February 6 1945 in Nine Miles, 90km northeast of the capital Kingston.
Mbangeni will have a collaborative performance with reggae and hip-hop singer Don Dada and will also share the stage with the late legend’s son Ziggy Marley, artists from Gambia, Rwanda as well as Tanzania.
She told Sowetanlive that it was an honour for her to be part of Marley’s birthday again this year.
She said: “I have been performing at Marley’s event for the past two years. It is one of the greatest experience. the Birthday celebrations comprise of performances and talks with school kids.”
“ The most significant thing about the event is that it gives me an opportunity to tell the history of Africa. I promote Africanism because people only see Africa in movies and they do not know if it is the reality. I conscientise them about Africa and we have that exchange of culture and music.”
Mbangeni is jetting out of the country on January 29, and her journey starts at the San Diego Black Film Festival in California, where local film Unmask Me will be featured.
The Venda feature film is about a musician from a village lacking resources, but she eventually enters the biggest competition of her life.
Directed by Jedy Mulovhedzi, Unmask Me features Mbangeni, fellow musicians Brian Temba and Moonchild, among others. In the film Mbangeni plays the role of a rich businesswoman who is also a talent scout.