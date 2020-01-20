Entertainment

Jessica Mbangeni to perform at Bob Marley birthday gig

By Patience Bambalele - 20 January 2020 - 14:37
Jessica Mbangeni.
Jessica Mbangeni.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Praise poet and musician Jessica Mbangeni is set to perform at the Bob Marley’s 75th birthday event in Jamaica.

Mbangeni, who has been dominating social media  lately for various reasons will perform at the late reggae icon  gig on February 7 at his home in Kingston.

Marley was born on February 6 1945 in Nine Miles, 90km northeast of the capital Kingston. 

 Mbangeni will have a collaborative performance with reggae and hip-hop singer Don Dada and will also share the  stage with the late legend’s son Ziggy Marley, artists from Gambia, Rwanda as well as Tanzania.

  She told Sowetanlive that it was an honour for her to be part of Marley’s  birthday again this year.

She said: “I have been performing at Marley’s event for the past two years. It is one of the greatest experience. the Birthday celebrations  comprise of performances and talks with school kids.”

Poet unfazed by body shaming on social media

It's become part of our lives - Mbangeni
News
8 months ago

“ The most significant thing about the event is that it gives me an opportunity to tell the history of Africa. I promote Africanism  because people only see Africa in movies and they do not know if it is the reality.  I conscientise  them about Africa and we have that  exchange of culture and music.”

Mbangeni  is jetting out of the country on January 29, and her  journey starts at the San Diego Black Film Festival in  California, where local film Unmask Me will be featured.

The Venda feature film is about a musician from a village lacking resources, but she eventually enters the biggest competition of her life.

Directed by   Jedy Mulovhedzi,  Unmask Me features Mbangeni, fellow musicians Brian Temba and Moonchild, among others. In the film Mbangeni plays the role of a rich businesswoman who is also a talent scout.

Trending

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X