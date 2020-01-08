Gauteng honours province's top matric achievers

News

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 08 January 2020 - 11:01
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

The provincial announcement of the Gauteng  matric results is currently under way at Mosaiek Teatro in Roodepoort.

The Gauteng department of education will honour matric top achievers at this event. Among the dignitaries attending are Gauteng premier David Makhura and minister of basic education Angie Motshekga. 



The province achieved a pass rate of 87.2% and contributed to 23% of all national distinctions. The Gauteng matric class of 2019 achieved 37,422 distinctions compared to 36,113 achieved in 2018 across all subjects.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was excited about the results as Gauteng doesn't have a district below an 80% pass rate and three districts are in the top 3 nationally.

