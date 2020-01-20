'Boyfriend' caught for the murder of young medic
Limpopo police have arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old intern doctor whose body was found in her room at Mankweng Hospital on Sunday evening.
Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the witness visiting the hospital was informed of the bad smell coming out of one of the rooms and upon closer inspection, one of the rooms was allegedly found locked from outside.
"The police were then called and broke down the door on arrival. The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stage of decomposition.The police immediately commenced with investigations and the suspect, who is believed to be the deceased’s boyfriend, was traced and arrested in Giyani today. The suspect has confessed to the killing and investigators are currently busy with pointing out," he said.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the members for their quick response and speedy arrest of the suspect.
"The motive behind this killing is unknown at this stage and police investigations are continuing. The suspect will appear in Mankweng magistrate's court soon," said Mojapelo.
MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba has reacted with shock and sadness to the sudden death of Pretty Nkwashu,24, from Dzumeri village outside Giyani.
"I'm sadded by the death of this young doctor who has just completed her studies. I was expecting more from her and the contributions she was to make in improving our healthcare system," Ramathuba, who herself is a doctor, said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.