'Boyfriend' caught for the murder of young medic

Limpopo police have arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old intern doctor whose body was found in her room at Mankweng Hospital on Sunday evening.

Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the witness visiting the hospital was informed of the bad smell coming out of one of the rooms and upon closer inspection, one of the rooms was allegedly found locked from outside.

"The police were then called and broke down the door on arrival. The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stage of decomposition.The police immediately commenced with investigations and the suspect, who is believed to be the deceased’s boyfriend, was traced and arrested in Giyani today. The suspect has confessed to the killing and investigators are currently busy with pointing out," he said.