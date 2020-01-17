KZN off-duty cop caught in crossfire of drive-by shooting at car wash

A KwaZulu-Natal off-duty police officer was caught in the crossfire of an alleged drive-by shooting in Mariannhill, west of Durban, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said at about 10pm, eight victims were at a car wash in Impola, at the corner of Milky Way and Bhekiszwe Road, when three unknown suspects in a white vehicle opened fire on them.

“The victims fled and took cover. Among them was an off-duty police officer who fired shots towards the suspects, who fled the scene. One victim sustained injuries on his hand and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Mbele said Mariannhill police were investigating charges of attempted murder.