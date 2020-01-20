World

Pietermaritzburg's 56 flood-hit homes get help after weekend deluge

By Suthentira Govender - 20 January 2020 - 16:40
A resident mops up after heavy rain hit parts of Pietermaritzburg at the weekend.
Image: Cogta

Disaster management teams have been dispatched to provide relief to flood-ravaged parts of Pietermaritzburg following heavy rain at the weekend.

According to the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta), 56 homes and 241 people had been affected. Homes were flooded after the Msundusi River burst its banks because of the downpours.

Disaster management teams have commenced with mop-up operations and providing interim relief including blankets, plastic sheeting and food.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said: "Our teams are working together with the municipality to ensure  the affected residents receive adequate support during this difficult time."

