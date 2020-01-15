A Mpumalanga man, who was shot in the hand during a protest in Siyabuswa, says he saw mayor Thulare Madileng fire shots at protesters.

Mduduzi Mthombeni, 34, was shot in the hand on Monday during a clash with Madileng, his bodyguards and a group of about 50 protesters.

The group of protesting community members had gathered at the entrance of the Dr JS Moroka local municipality's offices.

The community was protesting against Madileng, who was apparently planning to stop job interviews for positions which his municipality had advertised for admin posts.

Madileng was being prevented from entering the municipal offices when the clashes began where several shots were fired.

Speaking from Philadelphia Hospital in Dennilton, Limpopo yesterday, Mthombeni said Madileng was part of "more than 10 men" who drew firearms on them and fired several shots at their direction.

"I don't know from which firearm the bullet that shot me came, but the mayor was among those shooting at us," Mthombeni said.