KZN councillor describes harrowing scene after bloody taxi massacre

A KwaZulu-Natal ward councillor described the gruesome scene he witnessed moments after a taxi shooting in which a 10-month-old baby‚ a schoolgirl and the driver were brutally killed in Cato Ridge near Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Councillor Bongumusa Mkhize of KwaXimba was travelling home along Eddie Hagen Drive in Inchanga when some children attempted to flag him down.

Mkhize said he could see a taxi parked on the MR423 road and bodies strewn across the grass and road.

“It was around 7.50pm and at the corner I came across the taxi parked with people lying down all over. Some kids stopped me and I immediately called metro police and ambulances to the scene.”

A police source said that a silver vehicle had followed the taxi before a passenger opened fire on the minibus.

On Thursday morning police and metro officers visited the scene.

When TimesLIVE arrived‚ small pools of blood and shattered glass lined a portion of the road where the taxi had come to an abrupt halt.