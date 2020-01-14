Melville shooting: Young girl heartbroken after watching mother die

The 11- year-old daughter of Liana Petersen, one of the women who was shot dead in Melville, witnessed her mother take her last breaths.

Petersen and her daughter moved to Johannesburg from Cape Town about a year ago.

The 41-year-old was killed after shots were fired indiscriminately at patrons just after 1am on New Year's Day at Poppy's Restaurant.

The incident claimed the lives of two women, including Petersen, while six other patrons were wounded and hospitalised.

Her sister, Desiree Johnson, said that Petersen's daughter was at the restaurant when her mother was shot.

“It is not good for a child to witness her mother being shot and killed in a few seconds,” she said.

The daughter was undergoing counselling and living with her father in Johannesburg, she said.

Petersen, who grew up in Hanover Park, Cape Town, was laid to rest on Saturday.

The family was still reeling after her brutal murder.