Young mom killed by bullet as cops and hijackers open fire

Police are accused of having accidentally shot and killed a mother of two, who got married just a month ago, while in pursuit of criminals.

However, police said the woman died in a shootout between the officers and a gang of hijackers, but her family insists that Samantha Mathane, 29, was killed by a police bullet while returning from work.

She was a few metres from her home in Alexandra when she was hit by a bullet. The shooting has enraged the community, who marched to the Alexandra police station yesterday hoisting placards that read "#Justice 4 Samantha".

Mathane's aunt Melitha Hlatshwayo said yesterday that they were angered and hurt that "a police officer opened fire in public with disregard for innocent bystanders and children".

"Samantha was not a gangster, she was not a criminal and she didn't deserve to die like this," Hlatshwayo said.

She said Mathane had just alighted a taxi when she was hit by the bullet in her back.

"She was shot on the left side of her back and fell on her face," Hlatshwayo said.