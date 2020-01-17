City labels Bheki Cele's comments on slain cop 'irresponsible'

Smith said in a statement there was no formal request for the CCTV footage to be handed over.

“The statements made by minister Cele about the city is, accordingly, irresponsible and is not factually correct. It is regrettable that the statements were made at the memorial service of the officer who died, particularly considering the sensitivity of this tragic incident,” said Smith.

He said there was no footage of the actual shooting, only what transpired afterwards. He said the city would supply this footage “for the sake of full transparency”.

He said there were discussions between the Hawks investigators and the implicated law enforcement officer's attorneys regarding the provision of a statement.

“The city wishes to point out that, at the outset, it undertook to co-operate with the Hawks in regard to the investigation of the matter and that the city will continue to do so,” he said.

“The city emphasises that it will not risk compromising the investigation by acting irresponsibly, and reiterates that it will continue and support the Hawks and any other law enforcement body in the investigation of this matter,” he added.