Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu won't relinquish his position

Troubled Alfred Nzo District Municipality mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu says he will not relinquish the mayoral chain because of family squabbles, and insists his personal life is separate from his work.

The ANC regional chairperson told Sowetan's sister publication Daily Dispatch this week he was the one who had been attacked in videos that went viral last week - videos he says were manipulated and "malicious".

Mehlomakhulu was reacting to calls by the EFF in Alfred Nzo, which reiterated demands for the mayor to be axed after the release of the videos. "No one has called and told me I should step down. I cannot understand the call because this does not involve government... Some of my sisters are ngabahloli [education development officers] and nurses. I think they are at work right now, so how would our family issue be used at their workplaces? This remains a family issue..."

He said the videos that circulated on social media were manipulated to discredit him.

The videos were secretly recorded by his family during what they previously said was a violent six-day spree by the top ANC official in the region.

The police confirmed a complaint of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm had been filed with them.

In a 23-second video clip, Mehlomakhulu apparently attempts to assault a man with a stick while relatives try to break up the fight. Other clips show him walking up and down at the family home, saying everything in the house - from wardrobes and cupboards to electrical appliances and even the ceiling - belongs to him.

On Tuesday, he said he had filed a counter-complaint against his relatives.

"They were attacking me, not the other way round. These are the same people who have been plotting against me for a while. From the videos you can see there were people carrying bottle kop. My life there was in danger. I was attacked at home.