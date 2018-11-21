R104m debt halts building at 37 Eastern Cape schools

Between May and November builders have walked off the sites of 37 Eastern Cape schools under construction, due to national government's nonpayment of a staggering R104m. A further R9m is owed to consultants for the projects.

This was revealed by public works MEC Pemmy Majodina in a report to the provincial legislature last week. She was responding to a question by DA MPL Vicky Knoetze.

TimesLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE reported that according to Majodina's report, her department of public works was still waiting for payment from the education department and will pay the builders and consultants only once it has received the funds.