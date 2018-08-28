Initially‚ services to several areas were cut on Monday‚ but on Tuesday additional areas were said to be affected.

“The waste management entity of the City of Johannesburg regrets the ongoing inconvenience caused‚ but is forced to suspend waste collection services due to the prevailing volatile and unsafe situation outside some of its depots‚” Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said on Tuesday.

“Disgruntled jobseekers continued today to forcefully demand jobs from Pikitup and further continued to threaten the lives of its employees.”

Pikitup managing director Lungile Dhlamini suspended services to protect employees.

“The MD [Dhlamini] reiterated that given the nature and tone of the issues raised by the protesters which are outside of the entity’s mandate‚ Pikitup only implements both political decisions and board resolutions and doesn’t make policy.

“Stakeholders who have objections to the insourcing project should direct their concerns to the appropriate levels of‚ the Mayor‚ Speaker and Member of the Mayoral Committee‚” said Mkhwanazi.

A Pikitup truck was burnt in Diepkloof‚ Soweto‚ and another stoned and damaged on Friday.