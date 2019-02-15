The Eastern Cape government is ready to roll out the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme to the rest of the province‚ premier Phumulo Masualle said during his state of the province address in Bhisho on Friday.

Masualle said they would focus on building on infrastructure progress made in the NHI to revitalise provincial and regional hospitals.

The project had been piloted in the Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts.

Masualle‚ whose speech largely focused on his past five years as head of the government‚ said the pilot project had yielded valuable results.

"We are now ready to mainstream to the rest of the province. This includes the introduction of doctors to the primary health-care facilities through general practitioner contracting‚ as well as the provision of pharmacist assistants to improve the availability of medicine (at clinics)."