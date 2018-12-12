Fight over the body of church pastor’s wife

The nephew of the late ANC stalwart Alfred Nzo is embroiled in a bitter battle with his in-laws over the burial of his late wife.

The drama between pastor Xola Nzo of Change Bible Church and the Ntsunguzi family unfolded at Doves funeral parlour in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Nzo allegedly stormed the parlour fuming and demanded the body of his deceased wife – Lusanda – whose family was preparing to take to Eastern Cape for burial this weekend.

Police had to be called to the scene to diffuse the tension between Nzo and Ntsunguzi families as emotions ran high over who had the right to the body.

Lusanda died last Tuesday at the Linksfield Hospital in Johannesburg. Her mother Phumla Ntsunguzi told Sowetan yesterday that her daughter was deserted for more than 18 months by the pastor.

“This man who claims to be a man of God ill-treated my daughter till her death; he chased her out and deserted her to live alone after she was diagnosed with cancer,” she said. Ntsunguzi said her daughter’s wish was to be buried next to her father in the Eastern Cape.

“She was waiting to get better so they could process her divorce but sadly she died before she could finalise it.”

Lusanda’s younger sister, Nomi, said she was left to settle her sister’s hospital bill when Nzo was absent.

“He never visited her or even assisted with paying her medical bills. He went on like nothing was happening, living alone when my sister was in pain and going through operations,” Nomi said.