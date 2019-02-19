Opposition need to up their game to outfox Ramaphosa

The ascendancy of Cyril Ramaphosa to the highest position in the land has created serious frustrations to the opposition.

While the opposition pretended that they wanted former president Jacob Zuma gone as early on as his first year of his two terms, the truth is now written on the wall that he was their gift for gimmicks.

Not many South Africans would ever have thought that the president of Cope, Mosiuoa Lekota, could allege that the incumbent Ramaphosa sold out his comrades during apartheid.

Lekota did what a frustrated politician who is also an MP could do to use the powers and privilege bestowed on them to speak freely without fear of arrest for what they say in the National Assembly.

It had been quite some time that Cope had earned a mention in the media so Lekota used baseless allegation to dominate the headlines, knowing there wouldn't be any repercussions for what he said in parliament.

Interestingly, even the EFF is now demanding the establishment of a commission of inquiry into Lekota's allegations, to waste public money and for political posturing.

Without defending Ramaphosa, I find it weird to believe that he would have sold out Lekota and his co-accused over the same issue he was detained for over six months.

It's odd that Lekota would sit on such a significant issue for so many years if indeed there is truth in it.

It is also odd why Lekota lobbied Ramaphosa to be the secretary-general of the ANC against Alfred Nzo if he was a sellout as he now wants the public to believe.