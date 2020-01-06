Tributes pour in for the 'grandfather of black business' Richard Maponya
The news of the passing of business icon Dr Richard Maponya in the early hours of Monday morning has been met with great sadness.
Family spokesperson Mandla Sibeko confirmed in a press statement that the businessman died in hospital at the age of 99, adding that the family had asked for privacy as they mourned their loved one.
Personalities and the general public have taken to social media to express their condolences.
For those who grew up in Soweto, Maponya was a 'giant' and a symbol of what they could achieve.
Rest In Peace Papa Richard Maponya. For us Soweto kids he was a giant, an ICON, a torchbearer. He made us see that it is possible.— Nich (@Annicia_) January 6, 2020
To the wonderful Maponya family, we send you love during this tough time and may divine strength help you through 🙏🏾💕 #RichardMaponya
Maponya will be remembered for plowing back into the community he came from.
To the man that gave employment opportunities by building a black owned mall in the hub of Soweto, we'd like to thank you. 💕💕 May your soul rest in eternal peace. You have served your purpose. #RichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/hy63oRi8zn— Tinah Mashiloane (@MissTinah_M) January 6, 2020
Here are more tributes to the icon;
I am devastated by the passing of the late great Dr. Richard Maponya. A pioneer, icon, inspiration and example of fatherhood and leadership we all admired. After 99 great years His maker has invited him Home. Condolences to Roy, Sisi, Mmabotse, Solly, Chichi, Bonnie and Family. pic.twitter.com/y7vpnBtNhf— Thebe Ikalafeng (@ThebeIkalafeng) January 6, 2020
Shocking news to wake up to. What a big loss. Rest in peace Dr Richard Maponya. Thank you for the inspiration. Condolences to the friends, colleagues and family pic.twitter.com/VG38J4tTlw— #MOFAYANowOnTAKEALOT (@djsbu) January 6, 2020
#RichardMaponya#riprichardmaponya— #CountryDuty (@CountryDutyZA) January 6, 2020
Rest in Eternal Peace Ntate Maponya
You opened doors for many. pic.twitter.com/yg9AWfMyXj
Rest In Peace Ntate Richard Maponya. The Ancestor of all black hustlers & kasiepreneurs#RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/wyf1e2Q7HD— Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) January 6, 2020
This is sad 😔 but he lived an amazing and examplary life.— King of Leon. (@MightiJamie) January 6, 2020
Entrepreneur and property developer Richard Maponya, has died at the age of 99.
May he Rest In Peace. May a generation carry on the legacy of his example. pic.twitter.com/4smXHDsaR3
