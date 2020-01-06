South Africa

Tributes pour in for the 'grandfather of black business' Richard Maponya

By SOWETANLIVE - 06 January 2020 - 09:25
Richard Maponya is a South African entrepreneur and property developer best known for building a business empire despite the restrictions of apartheid and his determination to see the Soweto township develop economically.
Richard Maponya is a South African entrepreneur and property developer best known for building a business empire despite the restrictions of apartheid and his determination to see the Soweto township develop economically.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The news of the passing of business icon Dr Richard Maponya in the early hours of Monday morning  has been met with great sadness. 

Family spokesperson Mandla Sibeko confirmed in a press statement that the businessman died in hospital at the age of 99, adding that the family had asked for privacy as they mourned their loved one.

Personalities and the general public have taken to social media to express their condolences. 

For those who grew up in Soweto, Maponya was a 'giant' and a symbol of what they could achieve. 

Maponya will be remembered for plowing back into the community he came from.

Here are more tributes to the icon;

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X