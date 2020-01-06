Tributes pour in for the 'grandfather of black business' Richard Maponya

The news of the passing of business icon Dr Richard Maponya in the early hours of Monday morning has been met with great sadness.

Family spokesperson Mandla Sibeko confirmed in a press statement that the businessman died in hospital at the age of 99, adding that the family had asked for privacy as they mourned their loved one.

Personalities and the general public have taken to social media to express their condolences.

For those who grew up in Soweto, Maponya was a 'giant' and a symbol of what they could achieve.