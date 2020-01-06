Business icon Dr Richard Maponya has died

The well respected businessman, renowned for building a business empire in the townships at a time when the apartheid-era government placed strict restrictions on black people, has died in hospital this morning.

Maponya, aged 99, died in hospital on Monday morning, according to family spokesperson Mandla Sibeko.

"It is with great sadness that the Maponya family informs you of the passing-on of Dr Richard Maponya...after a short illness. The family requests some privacy this time of grieving," said Sibeko.

The well respected businessman recently turned 99 and received a special message from President Cyril Ramaphosa who urged young people to research the icon and learn from him.

"Let me take this opportunity to wish Ntate Richard Maponya a happy 99th birthday. I urge young South Africans to research the life story of this great legend, and draw lessons from how he overcame adversity to become one of the greatest pioneers and success stories of our time," Ramaphosa wrote on Boxing day.