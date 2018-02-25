Maponya advises Ramaphosa to put in place new cabinet

Richard Maponya, the grandfather of black business, has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to overhaul his cabinet if he wants to be successful in leading the country.

Speaking during an interview with Sunday World this week, Maponya said that if Ramaphosa fails to root out cabinet ministers linked to former president Jacob Zuma's controversial family friends, the Guptas, this would spell the president's downfall.

"I think, if at all he has to succeed, Cyril must do a very big reshuffle because if he doesn't, he will only talk and nothing is going to happen," said Maponya.

"There are a lot of problems [in government] and if he doesn't do a reshuffle, he is going to just burn out. He will shout and want to make things happen, and they will not happen, as some of the ministers are involved with the Guptas and so on. You can never succeed with people involved in that kind of scandal," warned the nonagenarian.

He, however, expressed optimism, saying Ramaphosa was succeeding in bringing in a new spirit of unity that could revive the ANC and make the party stronger again.