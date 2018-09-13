Honour for pioneering media icon Mabuza-Suttle
US-based media personality and business mogul Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is heading to SA to be honoured.
In what has been termed as a long-overdue move by organisers, Mabuza-Suttle will be honoured at an intimate gathering on September 28.
The revered entrepreneur, who hails from Sophiatown in Johannesburg, will be honoured at the Gauteng High Impact Leadership Summit 2018.
The event honoured entrepreneur extraordinaire Dr Richard Maponya last year.
Mabuza-Suttle rose to prominence as the first widely successful talk show host in the democratic SA.
A grandiose oil painting of her will also be unveiled on the day, while engagements with speakers such as small business development minister Lindiwe Zulu, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and media personalities Tbo Touch and DJ Sbu are scheduled for the day.
According to organisers Empowaworx Events and Communications, Mabuza-Suttle is a deserving honouree.
The event's Simphiwe Masiza said: "This is certainly not another 'talk-shop' summit but an overdue honour of a true legend.
"Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is a trailblazer, a mover, a shaker and a true pioneer that got SA talking at a key point in our transition to the democratic order.
All our contributors are hand-picked to highlight key learning points from this legendary story, which is Felicia Mabuza-Suttle."
Mabuza-Suttle took to social media to acknoledge the event. "Ngiya bonga! [than you] Looking forward to a great event. There is no greater honor than being honored in your own country. Thank you South Africa."