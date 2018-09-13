Entertainment

Honour for pioneering media icon Mabuza-Suttle

By Julia Madibogo - 13 September 2018 - 11:19

US-based media personality and business mogul Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is heading to SA to be honoured.

In what has been termed as a long-overdue move by organisers, Mabuza-Suttle will be honoured at an intimate gathering on September 28.

The revered entrepreneur, who hails from Sophiatown in Johannesburg, will be honoured at the Gauteng High Impact Leadership Summit 2018.

The event honoured entrepreneur extraordinaire Dr Richard Maponya last year.

Mabuza-Suttle rose to prominence as the first widely successful talk show host in the democratic SA.

A grandiose oil painting of her will also be unveiled on the day, while engagements with speakers such as small business development minister Lindiwe Zulu, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and media personalities Tbo Touch and DJ Sbu are scheduled for the day.

PHOTOS | David Tlale fashion fantasy turns heads in New York City

The upscale clothing featured dramatic ruffled gowns.
Entertainment
1 day ago

According to organisers Empowaworx Events and Communications, Mabuza-Suttle is a deserving honouree.

The event's Simphiwe Masiza said: "This is certainly not another 'talk-shop' summit but an overdue honour of a true legend.

"Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is a trailblazer, a mover, a shaker and a true pioneer that got SA talking at a key point in our transition to the democratic order.

All our contributors are hand-picked to highlight key learning points from this legendary story, which is Felicia Mabuza-Suttle."

Mabuza-Suttle took to social media to acknoledge the event. "Ngiya bonga! [than you] Looking forward to a great event. There is no greater honor than being honored in your own country. Thank you South Africa."

Boity springs lyrical surprise with new song 'Wuz Dat'

"Excuse me... Sorry... Lady... Ausi... It was brought to my attention that you ain't s***," is how I fell in love with Boity Thulo.
Entertainment
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
X