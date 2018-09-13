Honour for pioneering media icon Mabuza-Suttle

US-based media personality and business mogul Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is heading to SA to be honoured.

In what has been termed as a long-overdue move by organisers, Mabuza-Suttle will be honoured at an intimate gathering on September 28.

The revered entrepreneur, who hails from Sophiatown in Johannesburg, will be honoured at the Gauteng High Impact Leadership Summit 2018.

The event honoured entrepreneur extraordinaire Dr Richard Maponya last year.

Mabuza-Suttle rose to prominence as the first widely successful talk show host in the democratic SA.

A grandiose oil painting of her will also be unveiled on the day, while engagements with speakers such as small business development minister Lindiwe Zulu, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and media personalities Tbo Touch and DJ Sbu are scheduled for the day.