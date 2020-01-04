Dogs locked in cages filled with faeces, rotting meat and old bones

Barely a month after a Soweto property owner was convicted for ill-treating 32 dogs found in dire conditions, more animals were found caged and locked in rooms filled with faeces, rotting meat and old bones.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said on Friday that Pieter Steyn, owner of a property in Protea Glen, had pleaded guilty in November 2019 and was sentenced to a fine of R40,000, plus eight months’ imprisonment suspended for five years, on condition that he did not contravene the Animals Protection Act again.

He was also denied ownership of any dogs for the next five years.

The conviction came nearly three years after inspectors discovered 32 dogs in dire conditions on the same property, in 2017.