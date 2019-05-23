Outrage over dog meat 'communion'

Snake pastor Penuel Mnguni seems to have groomed another priest, a Limpopo preacher who feeds his congregants dog meat as 'holy communion'.

Images of apostle Nathaniel of Ambassadors of Christ Gospel Ministries in Polokwane shocked the nation yesterday when he posted images of congregants allegedly being fed dog meat.

Now, calls for the regulation of churches have once again intensified after the curch leader shared pictures of himself serving congregants dog meat.

In the post, photos of two men standing with a dog's bloody head can be seen. Other congregants are seen eating the alleged dog meat.

"This is no longer a dog meat but the body of Christ, this is no longer a Fanta but the blood of Christ. This is no different from the biscuits and the Appletiser you buy at the shop and declare as the body and the blood, they are the same because they are declared one thing. When you eat here you will receive your freedom, healing and deliverance, this is our Lord's body and blood," the post read.

Nathaniel further states that he got his inspiration to serve congregants funny stuff from Mnguni, who made headlines when he fed congregants snakes, among other things.