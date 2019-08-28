Abattoir manager convicted after SPCA discovers horrific animal cruelty

Bloemfontein SPCA inspectors had to go for trauma counselling after witnessing horrific animal cruelty during a routine inspection of a Thaba Nchu abattoir.

The barbaric slaughters, which happened on June 12 last year, led to the abattoir manager being convicted of animal cruelty in the Thaba Nchu regional court on Tuesday.

What those three inspectors saw, and videoed, on that day at the state-run Botlhabelo Beef Cattle Breeders - formerly the Thaba Nchu Abattoir - were anything but quick, humane deaths.

One cow had been left at the facility overnight with a broken leg and then, instead of being knocked unconscious by a single strike of the captive bolt, it took six shots because the equipment was in a shocking state.

And what should have been a single slice of the animal's throat turned into many because the knife was blunt.

"Three cows were due to be slaughtered that day, but after the second one, the inspectors had enough evidence, so they put a stop to it and sent the third cow back to its owner," said Bloemfontein SPCA senior inspector Reinet Meyer.

Also spared a grisly death that day were 27 pigs which had been kept in a pre-slaughter area strewn with faeces and given filthy drinking water. Being different sizes and sexes, the pigs had bitten each other.