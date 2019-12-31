Crackers crackdown on those who disobey firework bylaws this NYE

Authorities across the country have conducted a number of operations in the run-up to the much anticipated end-of-the-decade celebrations on Tuesday night.

The SAPS in Gauteng, with other law-enforcement agencies, started raids and checks on Monday to ensure that planned and unplanned NYE celebrations across the province run smoothly.

“New Year's Eve celebrations are characterised by fireworks displays, where the sale thereof and the display in most cases are found to be in contravention of municipal bylaws. To this end, police have confiscated fireworks worth tens of thousands of rands from various shops," Gauteng SAPS said in a statement.

On Monday, police seized fireworks from an unlicensed trader in Eersterust, Pretoria, after the community complained about the shop selling to children as young as seven.

Meanwhile, the coastal cities of Cape Town and Durban have also vowed to crack down on revellers who abuse alcohol and fireworks on their beaches.

Cape Town'’s law enforcement liquor unit has confiscated nearly 7,500 bottles of alcohol since the beginning of December.