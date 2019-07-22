National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise in court on animal cruelty charges

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise appeared briefly in the Potchefstroom regional court on Monday to face animal cruelty charges.

Her appearance dates back to the discovery of the carcasses of more than 50 pigs and other animals on her farm at Modderfontein in the North West in 2014.

SPCA inspectors found scores of dead animals, including chickens, geese and sheep. Around 162 animals were euthanised because of their poor condition.

Modise said at the time that her farm manager had left to tend to a family emergency. But the Sunday Times reported that the sole worker taking care of the farm had left the animals to die because he and his family themselves faced starvation if they stayed there.

Modise is being prosecuted privately by advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, acting on behalf of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA). The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had earlier declined to prosecute.