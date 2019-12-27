South Africa

Bullets fly as KZN cops nab two suspects for double murder

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 27 December 2019 - 13:14
Two men have been arrested for a double murder in KwaZulu-Natal.
Two men have been arrested for a double murder in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: supplied

Two men are expected to appear in court soon in connection with a double murder in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal.

The men were arrested on Thursday in the Bergville area. 

The bloodied bodies of two men were found in a car on the P10 road at Ntabamoya in Winterton on December 20, said police on Friday.

"The occupants sustained multiple gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old man was declared dead at the scene," said spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

"A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Charges of murder were opened at Winterton police station for further investigation."

KZN serial killer and rapist sentenced to six life terms

Convicted KwaZulu-Natal serial killer and rapist Nkosinathi Alpeos Ngcobo, 32, has been sentenced to six life terms.
News
1 week ago

He said information was gathered at the scene for possible leads.

"On December 26, a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted at Ngoba area in Bergville, searching for the suspects involved in the double murder. A vehicle was spotted travelling through Ngoba and when the police attempted to intercept the vehicle, they were met by a hail of bullets.

"During the shoot-out, two suspects were arrested at the scene. One of the suspects was injured and was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition."

An unlicensed pistol was found concealed in the vehicle.

"A 22-year-old suspect is in police custody, while the other is in hospital under police guard," said Naicker. 

"Further charges for attempted murder, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, were opened for investigation."

He said the pair would be profiled to determine if they were linked to other cases committed in Winterton and surrounding areas.

KZN man arrested for killing and mutilating two of his friends

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for the brutal murder and mutilation of two of his friends.
News
1 week ago

Boyfriend arrested after ANC member Sindisiwe Ndlovu shot dead in KZN

A member of the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend in Cramond, west of Durban, on ...
News
1 week ago

KZN cop arrested for fatally shooting two brothers during argument

A 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal cop will appear in court on Tuesday for shooting dead two brothers during an argument at the weekend.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
X