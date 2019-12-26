South Africa

Two babies killed in Malamulele bakkie crash

By Naledi Shange - 26 December 2019 - 10:20
Two babies died after the small bakkie they were travelling in overturned in Malamulele on Christmas Eve.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Two babies were killed in a car accident in Malamulele outside Giyani, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

One of the children was a month old while the other was five months old, said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The accident happened on a gravel road on Christmas eve.

“A learner driver of a Ford Bantam, transporting 12 passengers including the two babies, with lots of groceries, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, instantly killing one of the babies,” said Mojapelo.

“The other one later succumbed to the injuries in hospital.”

The other bakkie occupants, including the driver, were transported to hospital for medical care.

Mojapelo said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

