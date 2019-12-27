Father due in court for allegedly killing son with axe

A 63-year-old male suspect from Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, was arrested for allegedly murdering his 35-year-old son.

The man will appear in the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court after he was arrested on Tuesday. The deceased, who was staying with his parents on the same premises, has been identified as Madimetja John Ledwaba.

“The police were called to a house at Ga-Ledwaba village outside Lebowakgomo at about 06:00 and, on arrival, they found the body of the deceased lying in the yard between the family house and the back rooms.

“Preliminary investigations led the police to a possible murder weapon, a bloodstained axe, which was found a few metres from the body. Further investigations led to the arrest of the deceased’s father,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.