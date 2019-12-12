Man wanted for the murder of his son

Police in Limpopo have launched manhunt for a 33 year old father suspected of brutally killing his own six year old son at GaRamoshoane village outside Seshego on Sunday.

Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the murder of the child allegedly took place at about 9pm at his father's home following a heated telephonic argument between his parents apparently over infidelity.

"The furious father who was residing with his son while the mother was in Pretoria, allegedly took a sharp object and slit his throat, killing him instantly. After the murder he then fled the scene. The body was discovered by the relatives a few hours later inside the bedroom," Mojalefa said.

He added that the police found a suicide at the crime scene.

"The deceased has been identified as Mohau Evidence Choshi. A case of murder was opened by the South African Police Service in Matlala for investigation. The motive behind the incident is not yet known but domestic violence cannot not be ruled out."

Mojapelo said the police are calling on a man by the name of Norman Semenya to avail himself at the nearest police station as it is believed he will assist in the investigation.