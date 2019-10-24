Toddler's 'murder' puts spotlight on vetting nannies for hire

The owner of a placement agency, who introduced Lerato Mnguni to the nanny now implicated in the gruesome death of her toddler, says her hands are clean.

The woman, Mpho* said she felt she was being “blamed” for the tragedy that unfolded in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Friday.

The toddler's death has thrown into sharp focus what steps placement agencies take to vet potential nannies.

“I was there with the family on Sunday and I feel as though I am being blamed. What I don’t get is what this whole thing has do with me,” she said, adding that she was attending to her sick child and could not answer more questions.

She requested a face-to-face interview be conducted later.

Mnguni said the agency owner introduced her to the nanny, who had cared for her son since he was two months old. But last week, more than a year later, the child was found dead.

The nanny said she had been attacked during a break-in and that the toddler was snatched by the intruders. His body was discovered in a storeroom at his home.

A post mortem revealed he had been strangled.