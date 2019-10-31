Tembisa mom in court as main suspect in murder of four-year-old

The mother of a four-year-old boy who was found murdered and dumped in an old, disused vehicle in Tembisa on the East Rand was granted bail in the local magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Nwabisa Nkazana, 36, and her roommate Thandazile Shushu, 28, are the main suspects behind the murder of Terminator Miyelani Khoza.

Nkazana wept in the packed courtroom after she and Shushu were granted bail of R1,000 each, while some community members clicked their tongues and angrily made their way out of the packed courtroom.

According to court documents, Nkazana’s son had reportedly gone missing on August 12 2019.

She had told police she had last seen him playing outside their shack when he disappeared.

An affidavit by the investigating officer stated that community members of the Madelakufa section became suspicious of her when, days after the boy’s disappearance, she allegedly continued with her life, seemingly unbothered.

They said she was “partying and changing boyfriends,” read officer Dan Moloantoa's affidavit.

Exactly a month after the boy’s disappearance, the community called a meeting, suggesting that every shack in the informal settlement be searched.

A day later, before the search was to be conducted, the little boy’s decomposing body was found in a neighbour's disused vehicle. TimesLIVE understands that the owner of the car was planning to sell the vehicle and made the discovery as he tended to the car.

Nkazana, Shushu and another roommate of theirs were informed of the discovery of Terminator's body on that day as they arrived at the police station where Nkazana had intended to apply for a protection order against a community member who was allegedly accusing her of knowing of her son’s whereabouts.