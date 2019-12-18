Granny gets help after rape scare

The 91-year-old woman who was nearly raped, allegedly by her 53-year-old son, has been receiving counselling to help her overcome the trauma she endured.

The elderly woman allegedly suffered abuse at the hands of her son for a period spanning two decades, before he allegedly almost raped her in October.

She cannot be named as she is a victim of a sexual offence.

Her son was arrested in October and was charged with attempted rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is expected back in court in February.

The woman's grandson said his grandmother has been receiving counselling after it was organised by the Jabulani police station.

"The station commander came to our house to speak to my grandmother and try to get an understanding of her situation," said the grandson.

"They sent a social worker who has provided her with counselling."