25-year-old man to appear in court for alleged rape of 11-year-old boy

A 25-year-old man alleged to have raped a boy in Galeshewe was set to appear in the local magistrate's court on Friday, said Northern Cape police.

The man was alleged to have attacked the 11-year-old boy last week.

“On Saturday, 23 November 2019, the suspect grabbed the boy and dragged him into a nearby trench in Snake Park, Galeshewe, and raped him. He threatened the boy with death, should he tell any person about the rape incident. The boy broke free and informed his grandmother,” said Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

“The suspect, who had been on the run, was found hiding inside his friend’s shack in Phomolong, at Galeshewe,” said Ramatseba.

The province’s police commissioner condemned the incident.