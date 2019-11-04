Rape accused remanded as state seeks confirmation his wife would accommodate him
The 53-year-old man accused of assaulting and attempting to rape his 91-year-old mother will have to wait another week for the courts to listen to his bail application.
This is after his matter was postponed to next week in order to verify his alternative address and to speak to his wife whether she will be able to accommodate him. His lawyer, John Shabalala, told the Protea magistrate's court that he also needed to familiarise himself with the merits of the case as this was the first time he represented the man.
The matter was postponed to November 11 for the state to verify the alternative address and to obtain a statement from the accused’s wife whether she is willing to house him while the matter continues. Earlier on Monday, the woman’s grandson said that he did not want his uncle to be granted bail because it would place the life of his grandmother in jeopardy.
“My grandmother has been well. She’s trying to get over the trauma she is currently going through but she has been more relaxed since he (the 53-year-old) was arrested,” he said.
The woman previously told the Sowetan that her son had made her life a living hell and that she hoped that he would not be released on bail because she feared for life. The woman said she had previously obtained a protection order against her son after years of being tormented by him but that her now late brother intervened and begged her to forgive him.
"I should have never allowed him to convince me into forgiving him. At one stage, he was away from my house for about three weeks. When he returned, he started abusing me verbally and physically all over again. "I regret not listening to the magistrate and forgiving him because he is my son. "I don't want him to come back because I know the abuse will start all over again. He will be angry that I got him arrested. I need help."
