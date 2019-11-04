Rape accused remanded as state seeks confirmation his wife would accommodate him

The 53-year-old man accused of assaulting and attempting to rape his 91-year-old mother will have to wait another week for the courts to listen to his bail application.

This is after his matter was postponed to next week in order to verify his alternative address and to speak to his wife whether she will be able to accommodate him. His lawyer, John Shabalala, told the Protea magistrate's court that he also needed to familiarise himself with the merits of the case as this was the first time he represented the man.

The matter was postponed to November 11 for the state to verify the alternative address and to obtain a statement from the accused’s wife whether she is willing to house him while the matter continues. Earlier on Monday, the woman’s grandson said that he did not want his uncle to be granted bail because it would place the life of his grandmother in jeopardy.