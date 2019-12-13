Nkosana Makate calls on court for help again

The battle between "Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has taken another twist after he approached the court to force CEO Shameel Joosub to disclose the company's financial records.

Makate filed court papers in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday where he asked the court to issue an order forcing Joosub to disclose all documentation he relied on when offering him a R47m compensation in January for his idea. Makate rejected the offer, insisting the cellphone giant owed him at least R20bn.

He is now asking the court to compel Joosub and Vodacom, both listed as first and second respondents respectively, to provide him with documents they used to conclude on his compensation.

''There are three independent bases for the demand for the relevant information. I have been advised and respectfully submit that each basis which I rely [on], serves to support a range of principles which are regarded as integral part of the demands of fairness in litigation and the capacity of our courts to dispense justice,'' Makate said in his affidavit.