Vodacom gets backlash as 'Please Call Me' inventor says he has not been paid

By Odwa Mjo - 14 January 2019 - 13:26
'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Vodacom has received backlash on social media after 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate denied reports that the matter between the two parties had been settled.

According to Sunday Times‚ Vodacom announced it was paying “reasonable compensation” to Makate‚ who invented 'Please Call Me' in 2000 while he was an employee of the company.

Bloomberg reported on January 11 2019 that Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said the matter between the two parties was “finally settled and closed”.

Makate responded to the reports by clarifying that he had made no arrangement with Vodacom and that the amount the company had offered was “shocking and insulting”.

Makate’s response caught the attention of many on Twitter‚ including Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi‚ who threatened to terminate his relationship with the mobile network operator. 

