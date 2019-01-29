'He's obviously lying' - Nkosana Makate adamant he invented Vodacom's 'Please Call Me'

"Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate has rubbished claims by Vodacom that he did not invent the idea. This follows an opinion piece by Vodacom’s head of legal and regulatory affairs Nkateko Nyoka.

Makate said the Vodacom executive did not know what he was talking about as he was not working for the mobile network mobile company when the idea was conceptualised.

He also said former the Vodacom CEO Allan Knott-Craig had admitted in court papers that the cellphone network provider had been the first to come up with the idea in the country.

“That is false. It is false. He's obviously lying. I tweeted about it today (Monday) regarding the testimony of Alan Knott-Craig when he was in the box, under oath, when he said himself that MTN copied the idea from Vodacom. That Vodacom was the first [to come up with the concept],” Makate told Sowetan.