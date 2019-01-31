Please Call Me movement members besiege Vodacom headquarters

Members of the #pleasecallme movement have vowed to unleash their wrath on Vodacom after the mobile network giant failed to reopen negotiations with Nkosana Makate by 10am on Thursday.

More than 200 people gathered at the company's Vodaworld headquarters in Midrand on Thursday, while calling for Makate to be paid R70bn for his "Please Call Me" invention.

Movement leader Modise Seotaba said they would intensify action against Vodacom after the company failed to meet the set deadline. The movement has called on all South Africans to boycott Vodacom products by cancelling their contracts and not paying for airtime advances.