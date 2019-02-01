Total shutdown of Vodacom on cards

"Our plans are not a secret. We are going to ask our people to start cancelling their contracts. We are going to ask our people to start returning debit orders," Motsumi said.

He said they would also ask people to port their Vodacom numbers to rival networks.

"We are going to plan a proper shutdown wherein we will also be handing over a memorandum of demands. In that memorandum we will be asking the same thing we are asking now, that Makate be paid what belongs to him," Motsumi said.

Modise Seotaba said they would intensify action against Vodacom after the company failed to meet the set deadline.

"This is the day when a black man will die for economic freedom. I'm saying to Vodacom today, I'm willing to die for Mr Makate to get economic freedom," Seotaba said.

He said he had hoped that Vodacom would heed the call for the company to reopen negotiations with Makate