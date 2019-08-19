Please Call Me case back in court for R20bn battle

Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate wants R20bn from cellphone giant Vodacom for his invention.

The figure reflects a 5% share of an estimated R205bn revenue generated from the Please Call Me service, including interest calculated over an 18-year period.

Makate is hauling Vodacom back to court after he rejected the cellphone giant's latest compensation offer, which was made in January, of R47m.

When approached for comment yesterday, Makate said: "Basically assuming that the 5% already granted by the CEO is correct, I would be entitled to at least R10bn before interest based on our conservative modelled calculations."

Over a week ago, Makate launched a legal review application and filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

In the 58-page court papers that Sowetan has seen, Makate, who cited Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub and Vodacom as respondents, wants the high court to review and set aside Vodacom's decision delivered on January 9.