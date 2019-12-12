Preacher and son jailed 20 years after their arrest for abalone poaching

A preacher, his son and three other men who were part of one of the Western Cape’s biggest abalone poaching syndicates finally have to go to prison, nearly 20 years after being caught.

The men, from Gansbaai, failed this week in their Cape Town high court appeals against sentences ranging from three years to six years.

They were convicted of racketeering in 2010 under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) and have been on bail since then, pending the appeal.

Now, Church of Christ preacher Christo Groenewald, 59, his son Christo Groenewald, 37, Hendrik Kriel, Willem Kriel and Bernard Geldenhuys must begin their sentences.

Each of them was given an additional two years’ imprisonment, suspended on condition that they are not convicted under Poca or the Marine Living Resources Act.