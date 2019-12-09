ANC veteran Ben Turok has died

Anti-apartheid activist and academic Professor Ben Turok has died.

This was confirmed on Monday by Turok’s son Ivan Turok on Monday

“Yes, I can confirm my dad passed away this morning," Ivan told Sowetan.

He earlier wrote on Twitter: “The Turok family are very sad to announce the passing of Ben Turok, their much-loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather, in the early hours of Monday, 9th December, aged 92. He was always outspoken and dedicated his whole life to fighting for freedom, equality and social justice in South Africa.

“He was a loyal, lifetime member of the ANC, but retained an independent perspective throughout. He asked for his death to be marked by a private ceremony, rather than anything official or formal, in view of the present predicament facing the country. His wisdom and counsel will be sorely missed.”

Turok was instrumental in helping draw up the Freedom Charter and also served time in jail under apartheid.

Turok served as a member of parliament from May 2009 to May 2014.