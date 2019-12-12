Drakensberg Boys' Choir School head and wife attacked on school property

The executive head of the Drakensberg Boys' Choir School and his wife were brutally attacked at their home on school property in Champagne Valley on Tuesday night.

The school's deputy head of academics, Dave Cato, confirmed that Gary and Carmen Brooks were injured in an armed robbery.

Brooks was reportedly stabbed multiple times.

“Mr Brooks was admitted to a private hospital in Pietermaritzburg. He is in a serious but stable condition,” said Cato.

He said after the final festival of the year, Christmas in the Berg, the school had closed for the annual holidays on Sunday, with only members of staff remaining on campus.

“Trauma counselling is being provided to both the Brooks family and school staff.”

Cato said police and the local emergency medical service responded swiftly once alerted to the incident.

“A case has been opened with the police and is currently under investigation. Police are searching for a silver VW Polo, NB 5494.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr and Mrs Brooks,” said chairperson of the board, Ilse Marlow.