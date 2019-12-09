'Prison reform could help reduce gender-based violence in SA'

The SA prison system does not do much to rehabilitate criminals such as those who commit gender-based violence. This is according to Dr Baz Dreisinger, the author of Incarceration Nations: A Journey to Justice in Prisons around the World.

She was recently at the Nelson Mandela Foundation to launch a programme for Incarceration Nation's Network (INN) for progressive prison reform.

Dreisinger spoke to SowetanLIVE during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children on prison reform and how it can assist in combating the surge in violence against the most vulnerable in society.

“Prisons, especially violent prisons like those in South Africa, are places that reproduce harm, thus perpetuating a cycle of harm and trauma. When men in prison who have already grown up in violent contexts are exposed to further violence and even deeper levels of trauma, they return from those settings into the community and are more likely to be violent towards women and other people,” she said.

Dreisinger said prisons are "criminogenic", which means they produce more crime instead of combating it.

“Studies all over the world have shown that prisons further damage and traumatise people who are already damaged and traumatised; this has a ripple effect on entire communities, creating deeper cycles of harm. Prisons are also generally known as 'schools of crime', educating people in further levels of crime instead of offering them positive skills and opportunities that turn them away from crime,” she said.