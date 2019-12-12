He was not supposed to be born, but now Stellenbosch University student celebrates cum laude degree

Aphelele Angel Goldsmith will graduate with an MSc in Forest Science cum laude, despite doctors recommending that he should have been aborted when his mom was pregnant 25 years ago.

Goldsmith was expected to graduate from the university on Thursday.

“When my mom, Vuyiswa Veronica Goldsmith, was pregnant, she became so ill that on more than two occasions the doctors suggested she should terminate the pregnancy because the baby would be stillborn. She refused,” he said.

Goldsmith was born two months premature.

Twenty-five-year-old Goldsmith was born and raised in Marhewini, a small village in the Libode district of the Eastern Cape.

He told the university that as a boy, people often questioned where his name came from, as it was usually a girl's name.

“Everyone was convinced that I wouldn’t make it, but my mother was convinced that I was a unique child and truly a blessing from God. That’s why she named me Angel,” he said.

Goldsmith's mom died when he was only five and his aunt, Nondumiso Ntloko, raised him.