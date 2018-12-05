Loadshedding delays testimony of Jason Rohde's daughters

He arrived in court handcuffed and wearing a suit with running shoes. He was hoping to hear his daughters, but loadshedding halted proceedings and he was led back down to the cells.

His daughters - 20-year-old university student Kathryn and twins Josie and Alexandra, who wrote matric this year - were anxious about what would happen to them with their father in jail, Rapport reported.

Rohde, the former CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty, was also convicted of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by staging the murder as a suicide.