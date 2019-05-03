The highly criticised Stellenbosch University study‚ titled "Age- and education-related effects on cognitive functioning in coloured South African women"‚ has received massive backlash from South Africans.

The study was done by four students‚ who claimed that they found this to be because of low education levels and unhealthy lifestyles.

A professor from the University of Cape Town conducted an online petition and penned a letter to the Editorial Board of Aging‚ Neuropsychology and Cognition calling for the removal of the article.

In her letter‚ Prof Barbara Boswell said: “We ask that you retract [the article] because of its racist ideological underpinnings‚ flawed methodology‚ and its reproduction of harmful stereotypes of ‘Coloured’ women‚” she said.