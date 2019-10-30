South Africa

Stellenbosch University investigating 'inappropriate act' by man in library

By Dan Meyer - 30 October 2019 - 19:29
A man was removed from the Stellenbosch University library after students complained that he was engaged in an indecent act.
A man was removed from the Stellenbosch University library after students complained that he was engaged in an indecent act.
Image: Screengrab

Stellenbosch University is investigating claims that a man had to be hauled out of the library commons on campus after he was allegedly caught masturbating. 

A video has been circulating on social media in which a man can be seen in the middle of the populated library hunched over and purportedly committing an indecent act on Tuesday. 

A second video clip showed the man being led out of the library in handcuffs, escorted by campus security. 

The man had reportedly signed in as a visitor and is not registered as a student at the university.

The university is now investigating the incident and collecting statements from witnesses. 

No case of indecent exposure had been laid at Stellenbosch SAPS at the time of writing. 

"Stellenbosch University is aware of a video on social media about an incident on its Stellenbosch campus on Tuesday October 29, seemingly showing a man committing an inappropriate act," said the university in a statement. 

Motorist on trial for running over parking attendant hands in plea deal

A man accused of running over a security guard in a parking lot in Stellenbosch last year has submitted a plea and sentence agreement to the State.
News
5 days ago

“While we are working urgently to confirm all the facts in this case, I want to reassure our students that their safety is our priority. I also want to repeat the university’s previous statements that we condemn sexual misconduct of any kind and are actively working to counter gender-based violence,” said the university's chief operating officer, Prof Stan du Plessis.

Counselling has been made available for students affected by the incident.  

The Western Cape town made headlines for a similar incident earlier this year, when a student was filmed masturbating in a local gym. The case was subsequently dropped by Virgin Active before it went to court. 

WATCH | Police pounce on man after snatching phone in brazen theft

A cunning scheme by a thieving gang had Cape Town residents despairing for an unknown victim who was caught on camera helplessly attempting to ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X