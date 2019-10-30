Stellenbosch University investigating 'inappropriate act' by man in library
Stellenbosch University is investigating claims that a man had to be hauled out of the library commons on campus after he was allegedly caught masturbating.
A video has been circulating on social media in which a man can be seen in the middle of the populated library hunched over and purportedly committing an indecent act on Tuesday.
A second video clip showed the man being led out of the library in handcuffs, escorted by campus security.
The man had reportedly signed in as a visitor and is not registered as a student at the university.
The university is now investigating the incident and collecting statements from witnesses.
No case of indecent exposure had been laid at Stellenbosch SAPS at the time of writing.
"Stellenbosch University is aware of a video on social media about an incident on its Stellenbosch campus on Tuesday October 29, seemingly showing a man committing an inappropriate act," said the university in a statement.
“While we are working urgently to confirm all the facts in this case, I want to reassure our students that their safety is our priority. I also want to repeat the university’s previous statements that we condemn sexual misconduct of any kind and are actively working to counter gender-based violence,” said the university's chief operating officer, Prof Stan du Plessis.
Counselling has been made available for students affected by the incident.
The Western Cape town made headlines for a similar incident earlier this year, when a student was filmed masturbating in a local gym. The case was subsequently dropped by Virgin Active before it went to court.