Stellenbosch University investigating 'inappropriate act' by man in library

Stellenbosch University is investigating claims that a man had to be hauled out of the library commons on campus after he was allegedly caught masturbating.

A video has been circulating on social media in which a man can be seen in the middle of the populated library hunched over and purportedly committing an indecent act on Tuesday.

A second video clip showed the man being led out of the library in handcuffs, escorted by campus security.

The man had reportedly signed in as a visitor and is not registered as a student at the university.